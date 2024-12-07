97x Next Big Thing 23
97x Next Big Thing 23

feat. The All-American Rejects, Something Corporate, Dayglow, Judah & The Lion, Gigi Perez, & Jonah Kagen

Buy Tickets
Saturday, Dec 7 1:00 PM Buy Tickets

Additional Ticket Information

$1 of every ticket sold will go to support Metropolitan Ministries and those affected by the storms.

FAQ

Membership: Ruth Eckerd Hall offers membership options starting at just $100 annually that provide special benefits including pre-sale ticketing access to all venues. Become a member today.

Parking: Public parking is available throughout the downtown district. Please view The City of Clearwater's Downtown Parking Map for the most up-to-date parking availability.

We strongly encourage carpooling, rideshare or taxi service, and public transportation. Ferry and trolley services are also available and serve downtown Clearwater. Hours vary. Please refer to their websites for schedules and more information.

Rain or Shine Events: All events are rain or shine. In the event of hazardous weather during an event, please follow the safety directions given by venue staff and displayed on digital screens. No umbrellas allowed. All weather-related updates are communicated through the venue social media channels.

Clear Bag Policy: Bags will be screened and are subject to search. The only permitted bags are clear bags not to exceed 12”x 6”x 12” OR small clutch bags (4.5" x 6.5" - roughly the size of an index card) that can fit in your pocket. Diaper Bags for accompanied families with small children and bags with required medical items are permitted. No other bags of any type will be allowed.

Prohibited Items: Please review the prohibited items list before you come to an event. Please note, chairs are not permitted, but blankets, no larger than 30” x 60” are permitted.

Cashless Venue: All points of sale will only accept payment via all major credit cards. A reverse ATM/Cash-to-card machine is located at The Library entrance and allows you to deposit cash and dispenses a charge card to be utilized on-site.

Mobile Friendly Ticket: Your phone is your ticket. Make sure you have downloaded your ticket before arriving at the venue.

Ticket Office: For ticket sales and assistance with ticket orders, please visit The BayCare Sound ticket office located at South Gate 1. The ticket office will be open two hours before the start of the event.

No Smoking: Smoking and vaping are prohibited inside the venue.

Safety and Security Policies: All members of your party must have a ticket to enter the venue. All individuals entering the facility are subject to screening including the checking of bags and personal belongings for prohibited items. Re-entry is not permitted. For a complete list of prohibited items visit the A-Z Guide.

For more information about accessibility and a complete guide to visiting The BayCare Sound, visit the A-Z Guide.

Ruth Eckerd Hall and Calvary Church - Clearwater have partnered together to collect items for those in neighboring communities who have been severely impacted by recent hurricanes. Donation boxes are on site to collect items such as diapers, towels, blankets, socks, school supplies and more. Items can be dropped off at Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Administrative Office entrance located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5pm. In addition, patrons attending a concert or event at Ruth Eckerd Hall are also encouraged to bring items to donate. Visit the link in our profile for a complete list of essential items that are being collected.